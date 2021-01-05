Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: Bengaluru FC loses three successive matches for the first time ISL 2020: Bengaluru FC suffered a 1-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC at the Indian Super League. Mumbai went top of the standings. Team Sportstar 05 January, 2021 21:27 IST Ogbeche celebrate scoring for Mumbai City against Bengaluru FC. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 05 January, 2021 21:27 IST Bengaluru FC lost three successive matches for the first time in the Indian Super League (ISL) after the 1-3 defeat against Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.AS IT HAPPENEDGoals from Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche condemned BFC to a disappointing start to the New Year. It finished the year with 0-1 defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC.Since its introduction to the ISL in 2017, this is the first time the Blues have lost more than two back-to-back games. Bengaluru remains fifth on the table with 12 points from nine matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos