ISL 2020-21 news: Bengaluru FC loses three successive matches for the first time

Bengaluru FC lost three successive matches for the first time in the Indian Super League (ISL) after the 1-3 defeat against Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche condemned BFC to a disappointing start to the New Year. It finished the year with 0-1 defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC.

Since its introduction to the ISL in 2017, this is the first time the Blues have lost more than two back-to-back games.

Bengaluru remains fifth on the table with 12 points from nine matches.