ISL 2020-21, CFC vs ATKMB talking points: Arindam bails Bagan out against misfiring Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out an entertaining goalless draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Tuesday.

The result took Bagan to the top of the points table, while Chennaiyin remained seventh.

Here are the talking points from the game.

1) Chennaiyin's struggles continue

Chennaiyin was the better team on the night according to both team's head coaches. Chennaiyin had the better chances and had the most shots on goal (seven) but was thwarted by an inspired goalkeeper in the opposition ranks. This has been a recurring theme for Csaba Laszlo's men this season where it has struggled to get past the opposition goalkeeper or have been wasteful in finishing.

The team now has four draws (against Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United FC, SC East Bengal and Bagan) but would feel it should have won three of those stalemates into victories if it weren't for its profligacy in front of goal. With 10 points from eight matches, Chennaiyin would hope it can turn its dominance into victories in the new year.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

2) Arindam bails Bagan out

Arindam Bhattacharja's superb saves in goal helped Bagan earn a crucial point to move top of the table at the end of the calendar year. He was alert for the whole 90 minutes affecting a close range block from Rafael Crivellaro in the 5th minute before pulling off fingertip saves against Lallianzuala Chhangte (50th minute), Memo Moura (66) and Reagan Singh (80).

CFC coach Laszlo said, "We had the chance to finish the year with a victory. But you saw their goalkeeper was the best player on the pitch." Arindam now has six cleansheets, two more than his closest challenger, from eight matches.

Crivellaro suffered an ankle injury after a tackle by ATKMB's Pronay Halder. ISL/Sportzpics

3) Injury to Crivellaro

There was a concern for Chennaiyin with its skipper and key creative midfielder Crivellaro going off injured with an injured ankle after a tackle from Pronay Halder. Crivellaro was replaced with two minutes left in the game and was sitting on the bench with an ice pack wrapped around his ankle. At the full-time whistle, he struggled to walk and needed the help of a support staff.

"We have to see it [injury]. He [Crivellaro] has twisted his ankle and now we have to check how bad it is. We hope that it is nothing serious and he comes back soon. With the games coming up in every two or three days, I have to talk to Rafael and the doctors as well," Laszlo said in the post match press conference.