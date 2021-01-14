ISL 2020-21 news: Ortiz, Naveen star in Goa's 3-0 win over Jamshedpur

FC Goa moved to the third spot in the 2020-21 Indian Super League standings, just two points behind ATK Mohun Bagan, with a 3-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday.

Jorge Ortiz, who completed his brace in the 52nd minute, and goalkeeper Naveen Kumar were Goa's stars on the night, which saw Jamshedpur being reduced to 10 men after Alexandre Lima was dismissed for receiving a second yellow in the 86th minute.

FCG vs JFC | Match highlights

Ahead of the game, FCG manager Juan Ferrando surprisingly decided to leave out his leading striker Igor Angulo on the bench, while handing starts to Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues and Naveen.

However, Ortiz stepped up in his countryman's absence and led the Goa attack. After missing a big chance just moments prior, the Spaniard gave his side a 1-0 lead when he received a Noguera pass from the right and fired the ball past JFC shot-stopper T. P. Rehenesh.

Ortiz had more chances to increase his team's advantage in the opening 45 minutes, but his first touch and placement let him down. Despite Goa dominating possession in the first half, it was Naveen who was the busier of the two custodians, making three crucial saves.

Podcast: From Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan's dominance to Carles Cuadrat's sacking at Bengaluru FC, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show.



Jamshedpur could have opened its account before Ortiz's first goal, with Peter Hartley's header off an Aitor Monroy set-piece missing the target and Isaac Vanmalsawma's shot from just outside the box testing Naveen.

Naveen Kumar, who made his first start this season, had a superb game in goal. - ISL/Sportzpics

Ferrando's men started the second half brightly with Edu Bedia having an early attempt on target. Ortiz then doubled his club's lead when he was set up by Brandon Fernandes inside the box.

Defender Ivan Gonzalez added a third in the 89th minute after dashing forward with pace, evading a few opposition players, and executing a one-two pass with Noguera before finding the back of the net.

Jamshedpur attacker Nerijus Valskis, who is just behind Angulo in the Golden Boot standings of the season, had a dull outing as Goa came out on top