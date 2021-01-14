ISL 2020-21 LIVE, FCG vs JFC Live Score: FC Goa drops Angulo from XI, two changes for Jamshedpur FC

This is Sportstar's match blog of the ISL 2020-21 game between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

11' Bedia gets himself in trouble looking to dribble his way out of pressure from JFC players but ends up losing the ball in his own half. Isaac cuts in from the left, plays a one-two with Valskis, and unleashes a powerful drive at goal but Naveen makes a superb one-handed save.

10' Should have been a goal for JFC. Monroy's outswinging freekick into the box was there to be put in by Hartley, who rose the highest but couldn't get the right connection.

9' Gama brings down Lima outside the Goa box.

8' Superb pickout by Bedia from deep to find the run of Ortiz. But Eze manages to catch up to put off the striker, who ends up overrunning the ball.

5' Freekick taken by Bedia and it is just over the head of Gonzalez inside the JFC box.

5' Ortiz drives at Jamshedpur's defence and looks to play a through ball but his pass strikes the hand of a JFC player.

4' An end-to-end start so far without much penetration into the final third.

1' Jamshedpur gets us underway at the Fatorda from left to right.

FIRST HALF

7.24 pm: Both teams make their way out to the middle. Goa in its home colours, while Jamshedpur will play in its away kit of blue.

7.10 pm: It all started well for the league's youngest manager, Gerard Nus. But results have not gone his way in recent times, which have ultimately led to his departure from NEUFC. (READ)

After Valskis, centre-back Stephen Eze is Jamshepdur's highest scoring player with three goals. He has also taken the most shots (17) after Valskis.

6.45 pm: For Jamshedpur, Narender Gahlot will deputise at right-back in place of Joyner. Isaac Vanmalsawma is the other change for Jackichand Singh, who started against SC East Bengal in the last game.

6.40 pm: Hmm.. Naveen Kumar replaces Mohammed Nawaz in goal for FC Goa. The youngster had kept just a solitary cleansheet in 10 matches this season. Is this an indication that Juan Ferrando is looking beyond Nawaz's ability to play out from the back? Princeton Rebello drops out of the XI for Lenny Rodrigues. Goa's top-scorer Igor Angulo is on the bench.

6.30 pm: The team news is out...

FC Goa XI

Naveen Kumar; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza; Alberto Noguera

Jamshedpur XI

TP Rehenesh; Narender Gahlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir; Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Isaac Vanmalsawma

FC Goa's foreign contingent get together at the Fatorda Stadium ahead of the match against Jamshedpur.

MATCH PREVIEW: FC Goa braces up for Jamshedpur test

Fourth-placed FC Goa will take on a team which is two spots below it in the 2020-21 Indian Super League standings - Jamshedpur FC - in match 58 of the tournament at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Thursday.

The duel between strikers Igor Angulo (Goa) and Nerijus Valskis (Jamshedpur), who are on top of the ISL 2020-21 Golden Boot standings, with nine and eight goals, respectively, will be the main talking point of the game.

FCG has never lost an encounter in which Angulo has scored. However, the real problem for the outfit is the lack of goals from other players. Jorge Mendoza, with two goals, is the second-highest goalscorer for The Gaurs.

The 28-year-old Spanish midfielder has also attempted the most shots - 38 - in the ongoing edition. But Mendoza's finishing in the final third hasn't been the best. Hence, this might tempt manager Juan Ferrando to enter the transfer market with his club having one more foreigner’s slot to fill.

“We’re checking players, but it’s important to get players who can help the team, and the young players improve. If we don’t get players fulfilling these two criteria, I am happy with the squad until the end of the season,” he said ahead of the outing.

'Excellent team'

Ferrando then claimed that his side has no specific plans to contain JFC’s in-form 33-year-old Lithuanian forward Valskis.

“There’s no individual plan for anyone, be it Valskis, (Alexandre) Lima or Jackichand (Singh). Jamshedpur is an excellent team. We have to improve game by game. We try to find our mistakes in training and are working on it. They’re strong during set-pieces, but we have a solution.

“It’s important to control timing and space. We aim to control the second ball. In the first round (of matches), we weren’t fully content. But the character of players and their personality has been positive. After this game, we have ATK Mohun Bagan. I want to help young players get better,” he added.

Jamshedpur had lost to Goa earlier this season, with Angulo scoring a second-half stoppage-time winner. Lima's 87th-minute goal for The Men of Steel, during which the ball hit the post, crossed the goal line and bounced out, was not awarded by the referee back then.

'Not about avenging defeat'

However, head coach Owen Coyle isn’t too concerned about avenging last month’s controversial defeat.

“It’s not about avenging the defeat. Everyone has seen the game. We scored the winning goal but weren't awarded it for some bizarre reason. Even during the penalty, Alex Lima played the ball, and it was very soft. What we can do now is focus on our next game,” he said at a virtual media conference.

Making the top-four is JFC boss Coyle’s top priority, and he is wary of the threat fellow contender FCG can possess.

“We didn’t win against Kerala Blasters FC (in the previous contest) because we made individual mistakes. We want to be in the top-four, and everybody in the league wants to do the same. To do that, we must replicate the performances from most of our matches in the first half of the season.

“FC Goa has an excellent coach and some terrific players. They play a style that they have been playing for many years, all credit to them. But we know their strengths and weaknesses, and we have to make sure we do our best. It's a game that we can win,” he signed off.

THE SQUADS FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez (Spain), Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, James Donachie (Australia), Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (Spain), Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera (Spain), Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Jorge Mendoza (Spain), Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo (Spain), Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar. Jamshedpur FC: T. P. Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Vishal Yadav, Stephen Eze (Nigeria), Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Peter Hartley (England), Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy (Spain), Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald (Australia), Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Alexandre Lima (Brazil), Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis (Lithuania), Aniket Jadhav, David Grande (Spain), William Lalnunfela. MATCH STARTS 7.30PM