ISL 2020-21 News: Jacques Maghoma scores SC East Bengal's first ISL goal

Jacques Maghoma etched his name in history books by becoming SC East Bengal's first goal-scorer in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when he found the back of the net in the clash against Hyderabad FC on Tuesday.

ISL 2020-21 LIVE, HFC vs SCEB Live Score: Jacques Maghoma puts East Bengal ahead

In the 26th minute, Maghoma slotted the ball past Hyderabad goalkeeper Subrata Pal after Matti Stienman squared the ball into the box.

The 33-year-old Maghoma has started all of East Bengal's five games this season and has created the most chances for the team.

Maghoma began his career with the Tottenham Hotspur youth club in 2003. Five years later, he was promoted the senior side but didn't get a single game. The following year, he signed with Burton Albion.

After a four-year stint with Burton, the 33-year-old shifted to Sheffield Wednesday, featuring in 57 games over the next two seasons. In 2015, Birmingham City secured the services of the Congolese midfielder before EB roped him in over the 2020 summer.

Zaire-born Maghoma is a regular member of DR Congo's national team. He made his debut in 2010, when he came on as a substitute against Saudi Arabia. Maghoma has played 25 matches for DR Congo since.