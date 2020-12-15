ISL 2020-21: Santana, Colaco star in Hyderabad's win over SC East Bengal

Hyderabad FC is making all the right noises in its second season in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21).

Profligacy in front of goal in the first half gave way to clinical finishing in the second to maintain its unbeaten run and earn a comeback 3-2 win over SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan (Vasco) on Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHTS: Hyderabad vs SC East Bengal

Skipper Aridane Santana, who missed a spot-kick earlier, scored a quickfire brace and Halicharan Narzary added a third as Hyderabad scored three goals in the space of 12 minutes in the second period.

Hyderabad set the tone early on in the first half with its high energy, dangerous crosses, and quick passing between the lines. Midfielder Mohammad Yasir was central to his team’s dominance, creating four chances in the opening 45 minutes but none of them were put away by his forwards.

Against the run of play, East Bengal broke the duck in front of goal with what was its first shot of the match. In the 26th minute, Matti Steinman made an unmarked run into the box down the left and squared the ball into the path of Maghoma, to smash it low past Subrata Pal.

SC East Bengal's Jacques Maghoma celebrates scoring against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Tuesday. - ISL/Sportzpics

Before the half-time break, Santana had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, after Sehnaj brought Yasir down inside the box. Debjit guessed Santana’s kick from the spot but the match officials, however, failed to spot Debjit stepping out of his goal-line before the shot.

Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez Roca brought on forward Colaco after the break to inject more attacking verve into his side and he played his part in all three goals in the second half.

In the 55th minute, Liston won the free-kick at the edge of the box on the right, from which Hyderabad found the equaliser. Yasir’s speared-in-cross into the box took the faintest of touch off Santana’s head to take the ball away from Debjit and into the net.

Right from the restart, Yasir robbed Maghoma in his own half and drove through the midfield to play in Colaco down the right. The winger’s pass took out the entire East Bengal defence to find Santana, who slotted the ball past Debjit.

Colaco then set up Narzary for a simple finish after a solo run into the box in the 68th minute.

Hyderabad FC's Aridane Santana celebrates after scoring his second goal against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Tuesday. - ISL/Sportzpics

Despite not creating plenty of chances, East Bengal found a lifeline nine minutes from full-time, when Subrata couldn’t keep out Maghoma’s flicked header off a Pilkington free-kick. Hyderabad, still, managed to finish strongly and see out the win.

Hyderabad is four points off the top spot with a game in hand, while East Bengal is winless from five matches at the bottom of the table with a solitary point.