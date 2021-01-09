ISL 2020-21 news: Prasanth signs Kerala Blasters extension until 2023

Winger Prasanth Karuthadathkuni has signed a two-year extension with Kerala Blasters, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Saturday.

KBFC signed the right-footed midfielder in 2016 before loaning him to Chennai City FC to gain first team experience. Last season, the 23-year-old caught the eye with some spirited performances along the wing in 12 matches for KBFC and managed an assist, which lead to a 12-month deal in September last year.

“I feel truly blessed, and grateful for this opportunity to continue at my home club for the next two years. I’ve faced a lot of challenges but I'm ready to give it my best during the next couple of years and play in front of the fans soon.” said Prasanth, after signing his contract.

Prasanth has been featured in a new wing back role this season, and has started two games so far with appearances from the bench in the others.

“Prasanth has been working really hard in training, has always given his best for the team when needed and I feel he deserves this new contract. He has been with the club for the last few years and knows what it means to play for a big club like Kerala Blasters. Looking forward to see him grow at the club.” said Karolis Skinkys, sporting director.