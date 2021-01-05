ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to return to winning ways when it takes on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru slipped to back-to-back defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC to end the year fifth on the table.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 preview: Mumbai City looks to pile further misery on Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Mumbai City is second on the points table and is unbeaten in its last seven matches. It has no major injury concerns and has also welcomed back left-back Mandar Rao Dessai into the fold after the New Year contest against Kerala Blasters.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the best of Indian Super League in the year 2020 on The Full Time Show.

Bengaluru will continue to miss the services of Ashique Kuruniyan, who could be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to mend the multiple fractures he sustained to his face in the game against Odisha FC. Cuadrat said Kuruniyan had gone back to Kerala to be with his family and no date had been set for his return.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra; Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Adam le Fondre (MCFC) Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri (BFC)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC)