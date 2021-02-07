ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Jamshedpur FC will aim to strengthen its chances of making it to the play-offs when it faces SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur comes into the tie after snapping its five-match winless run bu beating Odisha FC in its last match. With three clubs locked on 22 points, Jamshedpur, currently placed seventh, can cut the deficit to a mere point if it can get past SC East Bengal. The side will be boosted by the arrival of Boris Singh.

On the other hand, SC East Bengal has not won in five games and lost 2-0 in its previous game against Bengaluru FC. The Kolkata club will not have its coach in the technical area as Robbie Fowler has been handed a four-match ban for his remarks on the referees.

SC East Bengal, now 10th in the table, has improved in the second half of the season but has struggled in front of goal. The side has won only twice this season and its play-off hopes seem to be fading away. New signings Sourav Das and Sarthak Golui could make their debut for the club on Sunday.

Here's how the two teams could line-up today -

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI

T.P. Rehenesh, Narender Gahlot, Benjamin Lambot, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Farukh Choudhary, Seminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis.

SC East Bengal predicted XI

Debjit Majumder, Sarthak Golui, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Matti Steinmann, Haobam Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Surchandra Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare.

Fantasy Picks

We have also got you covered for your Jamshedpur FC - SC East Bengal combined fantasy XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis, Vice-captain: Anthony Pilkington

Suggested playing XI: Debjit Majumder (SCEB), Sarthak Golui (SCEB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Stephen Eze (JFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (JFC), Mobashir Rahman (JFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Farukh Choudhary (JFC), Surchandra Singh (SCEB), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Nerijus Valskis (JFC).