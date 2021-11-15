ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan complete overseas players list

Roy Krishna: Roy Krishna, since his arrival to the Indian Super League (ISL) has been nothing short of a nightmare for defenders. The striker has racked 29 goals in 44 matches in the competition and also won the Golden Ball award last season, where he scored 14 goals and got eight assists. The Fiji international will look to continue his heroics in front of the goal in the upcoming season and aim for the Golden Boot, which has eluded him till now. David Williams: David Williams is another dangerous presence in ATKMB’s attack. The Australian forward has scored 13 goals in 38 matches in the competition. Having signed a one-year contract extension earlier this year, Williams would hope to be a valuable presence in ATKMB’s attacking setup. Hugo Boumous: A fresh arrival from ISL champion, Mumbai City FC, the Frenchman will look to continue his stellar form from last season, where he scored three goals and registered seven assists and played a significant role in helping the Islanders win the League winner shield and the ISL title. Instrumental in helping FC Goa win its inaugural league shield in the 2019-20 season, he has scored a total of 19 goals and has 24 assists to his name in 58 matches. Joni Kauko: The signing of Finnish international Joni Kauko was a mark of intent by the Mariners. He featured for Finland in the 2020 European Championship and made his ATKMB debut against Uzbekistan side, FC Nasaf in the 2021 AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinal match, in which the Mariners lost 6-0. Kauko comes from Esbjerg fB, which plays in the second-tier of the Danish football league system. He scored 21 goals in 91 appearances for the club. Carl McHugh: Carl McHugh is a dependable presence for the Mariners in midfield and defence. The Irish international signed a one-year contract extension with the club earlier this year. Last season, he registered two assists in 21 matches in the competition. Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo (Tiri): Tiri was a solid presence for ATKMB last season in the ISL. In a team which is known to soak the pressure after taking the lead, Tiri’s experience will be important in marshalling his team’s backline. Last season, Tiri made 33 tackles, 25 interceptions, 133 clearances and 29 blocks throughout the competition.