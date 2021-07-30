ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC signs Golden Boot winner Igor Angulo from FC Goa

Mumbai City FC has signed Spanish striker Igor Angulo from FC Goa on a one-year deal, the club confirmed on Friday.

The 37-year-old was one of the vital cogs for fellow Indian Super League club (ISL) FC Goa, making it to the playoffs in the 2020-21 ISL season.

He scored as many as 14 goals in 21 games to bag the Golden Boot award in his debut ISL campaign.

“It’s an honour to join the champions Mumbai City and to be a part of a club that has grand ambitions and wants to fight for titles,” said Igor.

“I have spent one season in India so far and my experience of the ISL has been incredible. But my focus remains on what I set out to do everywhere I’ve played - I want to win the league.”

“We have a massive season ahead of us. It will be an honour to defend both our trophies and represent India in the AFC Champions League and I’m ready for the challenge,” he added.

Before coming to India, Angulo plied his trade for four seasons in the Polish Ekstraklasa, Poland's top-flight football league with Gornik Zabrze, where he tasted a lot of success.

He won the Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season having scored 24 goals and left the Polish league with 88 goals in 154 matches.

Igor who started his career with Athletic Bilbao in Spain and has experience of playing in several other countries like France, Cyprus and Greece.

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera welcomed Igor in the squad calling him a ‘class act’ and said that his understanding of the game and guile will be an “asset” for his team.

“I am really pleased to have Igor with us at Mumbai City. He is someone who will bring a lot of valuable experience along with his skill and we are confident he can help us and bring the best out of the players playing alongside him,” Lobera added.