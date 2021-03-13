ISL 2021: Igor Angulo wins Golden Boot

Igor Angulo capped off a stunning maiden Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season by bagging the Golden Boot award on Saturday.

Angulo scored 14 goals from 21 matches to take home the award. The Spaniard edged past ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna, who also scored 14 goals but had played more minutes.

"I am very happy to win this trophy. It obviously would not be possible without my teammates. I have to congratulate them too, they all played very good," Angulo said in a pre-recorded video.

Coming in as a replacement for the ISL's all-time top-scorer Ferran Corominas, Angulo proved time and again that he is more than capable of filling the void left by his compatriot and played a pivotal role in his side's path to the semifinal.

Krishna, meanwhile, missed the Golden Boot award by a whisker for the second year running. In 2019-20, he scored a joint league-high of 15 goals but Nerijus Valskis as he had more assists. The criteria has been changed this season as the goals per minute ratio was applied to break a tie.