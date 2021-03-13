Home ISL News ISL 2021 final: ATKMB's Roy Krishna wins Golden Ball award ISL 2021 Final: ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna won his first Indian Super League golden ball award on Saturday after guiding his side in the 2020-21 edition. Team Sportstar 13 March, 2021 21:56 IST ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna was the side's top scorer and assist provider in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. - ISL/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 13 March, 2021 21:56 IST ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna won the Golden Ball award for the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League held in Goa. The Golden Ball award is presented to the best player of the season.Krishna ended the season with 14 goals and eight assists from 23 matches to help ATKMB reach the ISL 2020-21 final.ISL FINAL HIGHLIGHTS| ISL 2020-21 highlights: Mumbai City FC wins title, beats ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 The Fijian missed the Golden Boot award by a whisker for the second year running, as Igor Angulo won it this time around.Krishna had scored a joint league-high of 15 goals last season but Nerijus Valskis took home the award as he had more assists. The criteria has been changed this season as the goals per minute ratio was applied to break a tie.List of Golden Ball winners2014 – Iain Hume, Kerala Blasters2015 – Stiven Mendoza, Chennaiyin FC2016 – Florent Malouda, Delhi Dynamo2017 – Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC2018 – Ferran Corominas, FC Goa2019 – Hugo Boumous, FC Goa Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.