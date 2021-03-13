ISL 2021 final: ATKMB's Roy Krishna wins Golden Ball award

ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna won the Golden Ball award for the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League held in Goa. The Golden Ball award is presented to the best player of the season.

Krishna ended the season with 14 goals and eight assists from 23 matches to help ATKMB reach the ISL 2020-21 final.

The Fijian missed the Golden Boot award by a whisker for the second year running, as Igor Angulo won it this time around.

Krishna had scored a joint league-high of 15 goals last season but Nerijus Valskis took home the award as he had more assists. The criteria has been changed this season as the goals per minute ratio was applied to break a tie.