ISL 2021, MCFC vs ATKMB Live Football Streaming: Le Fondre in Mumbai City XI vs unchanged ATK Mohun Bagan

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL 2021 live blog of the title clash between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Mumbai City FC. The game is being played at Goa's Fatorda Stadium and kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm IST.

7pm: A lot has changed in the span of 12 months for Mumbai City FC central midfielder Rowllin Borges. From having narrowly missed out on a playoff berth last February, the Goa-born footballer, just four nights ago, led his side into its first ISL final. Aashin Prasad caught up with the man himself - Rowllin Borges, Mumbai City's man in the middle

Mumbai City FC's Rowllin Borges celebrates scoring match-winning penalty against FC Goa during their ISL 2020-21 semifinal clash on Monday. - ISL/Sportzpics

6:50pm: Lobera can bank on Bartholomew Ogbeche to come off the bench and weave his magic. The Nigerian striker has scored eight goals and crafted two assists this season.

Mumbai City FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche, who is on the bench today, had scored in both the games against ATK Mohun Bagan in the league stage. - ISL/Sportzpics

6:45pm: Here are some key stats ahead of today's game -

- Both teams won 12 and lost four matches each in the league stage

- Mumbai City FC scored most goals in the league stage (35)

- ATK Mohun Bagan conceded least goals in the league stage (15)

- ATKMB has scored 24 out of 31 goals scored so far in the second half of the match (highest)

- Mumbai City has scored 21 out of 37 goals in the first half of the match (highest)

- Both teams have conceded joint lowest goals in the second half (10)

6:35pm: No changes in either side! Both coaches name the same starting XI that played in the second leg of their respective semifinals clashes.

6:30 PM: The team news is in!

Mumbai City FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre

ATK Mohun Bagan XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri; Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams

Roy Krishna has assisted David Williams' both strikes in the semifinals against NEUFC. Can the pair combine to deadly effect in the final? - ISL/Sportzpics

6:15pm: PODCAST - The Indian Super League will have a new champion today! From how the two finalists stack up, to if they were the best to get through in the first place, here's our analysis -

6pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up for the ISL 2021 final -

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri; Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams

5:50pm: The two best sides of the Indian Super League - Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan - are set for one final clash for the title. Ahead of the final, we look at key plays which could help decide the outcome - ISL 2021 final: How ATK Mohun Bagan could beat Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City claimed its maiden ISL League Winners Shield after beating ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the league stage. - ISL/Sportzpics

5:30pm: It's all or nothing today. Sergio Lobera has a chance to do the ultimate double by winning the ISL title today after securing the League Winner Shield last month, while Antonio Habas can win a third ISL title to remain the most successful manager in the league.

- Can ATK Mohun Bagan finally get Mumbai City's measure? -

Sergio Lobera will be looking for his maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title while Antonio Habas will be keen to maintain his blemish-less record in ISL finals when Mumbai City FC takes on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

Mumbai head coach Lobera previously led FC Goa to a runner-up finish in the 2018-19 edition, losing the final to Bengaluru FC, while ATKMB’s Habas has a clean 2-0 record in summit clashes, having managed two trophies with ATK – prior to the merger with Mohun Bagan – including 2019-20.

These are the two best sides in the competition, with identical records leading up to the playoffs – 12 wins, four defeats, four draws and 40 points each. But it remains to be seen if ATKMB bears any of the scars from its twin defeats to Mumbai.

The second of these (a 2-0 reverse) came on the last day of the league stage, with Lobera’s men pipping Habas to the coveted AFC Champions League slot. But the Mumbai coach stated that the matches would have no bearing on Saturday’s proceedings.

“It’s all in past; we need to look to the future,” Lobera said. “We know that they [ATKMB] are a very good team with very good players and have good momentum. But the most important thing is to focus on ourselves. We need to work 100% in our style of play and our idea,” he said.

Recent form in the semifinal playoffs will give ATKMB confidence. Where it defeated Khalid Jamil’s impressive NorthEast United FC 3-2 on aggregate in regulation time, Mumbai huffed and puffed against Goa and, in the end, needed to win a nerve-wracking penalty shootout to progress.

Lobera will also miss the seasoned wing-back Mandar Rao Dessai, who is out with a suspension, while Habas has a near-full squad to choose from. The only area of concern for ATKMB will be the state of midfielder Edu Garcia’s recovery from injury and whether he is match-fit.

The tie is also being billed as a clash of ideas between the two Spanish managers – Lobera’s pass-and-move football against Habas’ counter-attacking style. While the former’s approach is much loved – despite a recent sprinkling of pragmatism – the latter has had to fend off some light criticism for not being expansive enough. On match-eve, Habas was asked again and he refused to be drawn into the debate.

PODCAST - One game remains in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. ATK Mohun Bagan will face off Mumbai City FC in a battle of the first timers this season. From how the two finalists stack up to if they were the best to get through in the first place, here's our analysis.

“ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City both have 40 points on top. The styles are different but we also play good football,” said Habas. “Football is not only about possession of the ball. Possession football dominates the world, but it doesn’t dominate football.”

Of added interest will be Roy Krishna’s pursuit of the Golden Boot, which he narrowly missed out on last season. The ATKMB striker is tied with Goa’s Igor Angulo on 14 goals, and if he doesn’t score, Angulo will win by virtue of having a superior goals-scored to minutes-played ratio.

The race for the golden glove will also see an endgame, with Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh and ATKMB’s Arindam Bhattacharja tied on 10 clean sheets. The latter is slightly ahead, having conceded fewer goals (16 to 20).

