ISL 2021 final: Amey Ranawade injured in collision, taken to hospital

Mumbai City FC defender Amey Ranawade suffered a serious injury in the first half of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) final against ATK Mohun Bagan and had to be taken to the hospital in an abulance.

UPDATE as of 9:22pm - The commentators have just said that Amey is currently stable and is under observation.

The incident occurred in added time when Ranawade put in a sliding tackle to win the ball off ATK Mohun Bagan's Subhasish Bose. The two collided in the process with the Mumbai man coming off worse.

ISL FINAL LIVE| Tiri own goal helps Mumbai equalise vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Ranawade injured

The on-field medical staff rushed to attend to him and play was paused for over five minutes. Ranawade did get back on his feet, but looked disoriented and was soon stretchered into an ambulance.

"Amey Ranawade is under medical care. An update on his condition will be duly issued upon assessment," the ISL said on Twitter.

Ranawade was replaced by Mohamad Rakip for the second half.