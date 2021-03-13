ISL News

ISL 2020-21: ATKMB's Arindam Bhattacharja wins Golden Glove award

ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharja won his first Indian Super League Golden Glove award on Saturday.

13 March, 2021 22:01 IST

Arindam Bhattacharja led the ISL 2020-21 Golden Glove race for most parts of the tournament, despite some stiff competition from Mumbai City FC custodian Amrinder Singh (File Photo).

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja clinched the Golden Glove award for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.

Arindam pipped Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh to the honour after guiding his team to the ISL 2020-21 final at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

TOP-FIVE GOALKEEPERS IN THE GOLDEN GLOVE RACE:

PlayerNo. of GamesMinutes/GoalSavesClean SheetsGoals ConcededTotal Minutes
Arindam Bhattacharja23108.955910192070
Amrinder Singh231006110212100
T. P. Rehenesh1989.11548191693
Laxmikant Kattimani14105266121260
Vishal Kaith2078.26516231800

 

List of Golden Glove winners

2014 – Jan Seda, FC Goa

2015 – Apoula Edel, Chennaiyin FC

2016 – Amrinder Singh, Mumbai City FC

2017 – Subrata Paul, Jamshedpur FC

2018 – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Bengaluru FC

2019 – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Bengaluru FC