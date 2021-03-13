ISL 2020-21: ATKMB's Arindam Bhattacharja wins Golden Glove award

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja clinched the Golden Glove award for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.

Arindam pipped Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh to the honour after guiding his team to the ISL 2020-21 final at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

TOP-FIVE GOALKEEPERS IN THE GOLDEN GLOVE RACE:

Player No. of Games Minutes/Goal Saves Clean Sheets Goals Conceded Total Minutes Arindam Bhattacharja 23 108.95 59 10 19 2070 Amrinder Singh 23 100 61 10 21 2100 T. P. Rehenesh 19 89.11 54 8 19 1693 Laxmikant Kattimani 14 105 26 6 12 1260 Vishal Kaith 20 78.26 51 6 23 1800