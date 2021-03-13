Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: ATKMB's Arindam Bhattacharja wins Golden Glove award ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharja won his first Indian Super League Golden Glove award on Saturday. Team Sportstar 13 March, 2021 22:01 IST Arindam Bhattacharja led the ISL 2020-21 Golden Glove race for most parts of the tournament, despite some stiff competition from Mumbai City FC custodian Amrinder Singh (File Photo). Team Sportstar 13 March, 2021 22:01 IST ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja clinched the Golden Glove award for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.ISL FINAL HIGHLIGHTS| ISL 2020-21 highlights: Mumbai City FC wins title, beats ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 Arindam pipped Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh to the honour after guiding his team to the ISL 2020-21 final at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.TOP-FIVE GOALKEEPERS IN THE GOLDEN GLOVE RACE:PlayerNo. of GamesMinutes/GoalSavesClean SheetsGoals ConcededTotal MinutesArindam Bhattacharja23108.955910192070Amrinder Singh231006110212100T. P. Rehenesh1989.11548191693Laxmikant Kattimani14105266121260Vishal Kaith2078.26516231800 List of Golden Glove winners2014 – Jan Seda, FC Goa2015 – Apoula Edel, Chennaiyin FC2016 – Amrinder Singh, Mumbai City FC2017 – Subrata Paul, Jamshedpur FC2018 – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Bengaluru FC2019 – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Bengaluru FC Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.