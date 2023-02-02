ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters strong favourite against struggling East Bengal

A struggling East Bengal will be looking to pick up some points as it hosts a strong Kerala Blasters FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

While East Bengal will be looking to pick up its first point after four consecutive losses, Kerala Blasters will be looking to consolidate its position in the top half of the current standings.

Blasters are on 28 points from 15 matches, and a win will help it have a four-point cushion against the other city giant ATK Mohun Bagan, which is close behind in the fourth position with 27 points.

East Bengal’s ISL play-off dreams are virtually over, as the team currently sits in the ninth spot with just 12 points in its kitty.

East Bengal, which will effectively be playing for honour, is in search of its second win at home, where it will be making its eighth appearance this season. East Bengal, which was released of a transfer ban recently after clearing dues to some of its previous recruits, is now free to field new signing Jake Jervis. The English forward is likely to partner with Brazilian Cleiton Silva to spruce up the East Bengal attack.

For the Blasters, this will be the second successive opponent from the bottom half of the table. The Kerala giant last beat the bottom-placed NorthEast United FC to resume its winning form after successive losses. It will hope to continue the momentum and repeat the win (3-1) it had managed against the same opponent in the first phase.