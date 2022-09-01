ISL News

ISL 2022-23 schedule: Kerala Blasters to play Emami East Bengal in Indian Super League opener, new format for semifinals

The 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League will have fans in the stadium after a gap of two years.

The complete schedule for the group stages of the 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on October 7th, 2022 when last season’s runners-up Kerala Blasters host East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

All Hero ISL teams are currently participating in Asia’s oldest competition, the Durand Cup, as they gear up for the Hero ISL season.

The 2022-23 season will also be special as fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after a gap of two seasons.

New Format for playoffs

The ISL, this time, will see a change in the way teams are selected for the semifinals. Unlike previous editions, when top four teams made it to the playoffs, only the top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify.

Teams finishing between 3rd and 6th will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semi-finalists.

ISL Schedule Month-wise

Defending champion, Hyderabad FC will start the defence of its title on October 9th in front of its home fans against former champion Mumbai City FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium Gachibowli.

2021-22 League Shield Winner Jamshedpur FC is in action two days later, on October 11th at the JRD Tata Sports Complex against Odisha FC.

The Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and Emami East Bengal FC is scheduled on October 29th and February 25th next year, to be played at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

New ISL Playoff Format:
Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team
Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team
Semi-Final 1 1st Leg: 1st placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 2)
Semi-Final 2 1st Leg: 2nd placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 1)
Semi-Final 1 2nd Leg: (Winner – Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team
Semi-Final 2 2nd Leg: (Winner – Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team
Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)
Key dates for the 2022-23 Hero ISL season at a glance:
Opening Match: October 7th, 2022
Last League Stage Matchweek: February 23rd-26th,2023
Playoffs, Semifinals and Final: March 2023

