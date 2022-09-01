ISL 2022-23 schedule: Kerala Blasters to play Emami East Bengal in Indian Super League opener, new format for semifinals

The complete schedule for the group stages of the 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on October 7th, 2022 when last season’s runners-up Kerala Blasters host East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

All Hero ISL teams are currently participating in Asia’s oldest competition, the Durand Cup, as they gear up for the Hero ISL season.

The 2022-23 season will also be special as fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after a gap of two seasons.

New Format for playoffs

The ISL, this time, will see a change in the way teams are selected for the semifinals. Unlike previous editions, when top four teams made it to the playoffs, only the top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify.

Teams finishing between 3rd and 6th will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semi-finalists.

ISL Schedule Month-wise

Defending champion, Hyderabad FC will start the defence of its title on October 9th in front of its home fans against former champion Mumbai City FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium Gachibowli.

2021-22 League Shield Winner Jamshedpur FC is in action two days later, on October 11th at the JRD Tata Sports Complex against Odisha FC.

The Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and Emami East Bengal FC is scheduled on October 29th and February 25th next year, to be played at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.