ISL: Juan Ferrando to continue as ATK Mohun Bagan coach

Juan Ferrando will coninue as the coach of ATK Mohun Bagan, the club confirmed on Thursday.

"After a lengthy discussion with the Spanish coach, a new contract was signed. The main reason for the Green Maroon camp's confidence in Ferrando is his performance. Ferrando took charge of the team in the mid-way of the Indian Super League. Under his coaching, ATKMB players have played a total of 16 matches out of which the team has lost only two matches," the club said in a statement.

ATK Mohun Bagan will feature in a AFC Cup match on April 12 in Kolkata, and preparations for that match will start from April 1. Although it is not yet clear who will be the opponent of ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup, however, it is assured that the Mariners can see that match sitting in the gallery.

“I am very grateful to Dr Goenka, Club owner, and the Club Management, for trusting and respecting my work. I had a detailed post-season wrap-up chat with Dr Goenka and we share the same goal and same ideas on what we want and how we want it. After the ISL season, we started to count down the minutes to play in the Yuva Bharati. We are waiting to feel the warmth of the Mariners,” the coach said.