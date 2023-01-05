ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC signs Indian Arrows goalkeeper Ahan Prakash

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC has signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Ahan Prakash from Indian Arrows, the club told Sportstar on Thursday.

Starting his junior football at Bengaluru FC seven years ago, Ahan played in the under-13 and under-15 levels and his good performances saw him getting recruited by I-League club, Indian Arrows, in 2020.

Ahan made his I-League debut in January 2021 and became the youngest player to win the Hero of the Match, when his team beat Mohammedan SC 1-0.

Ahan’s recruitment will add further depth in the squad of Mumbai City FC, which sits on top of the Indian Super League table, with an unbeaten streak in the league so far.

