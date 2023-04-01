ISL: Rohit Kumar signs contract extension with Bengaluru FC

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC announced that midfielder Rohit Kumar has signed a two-year extension to his deal with the club on Saturday.

Delhi-born Rohit, who signed for the club ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, has committed his future to the club until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

“The love and support I’ve received since I joined Bengaluru FC have been immense, and I’m really happy to sign for two more years here. I strongly believe that this is the best place for me to grow, both as a player and a person, and that made the decision to sign on an easy one,” said Rohit, after signing the contract extension.

After being a part of the Blues’ 2022 Durand Cup title-winning squad, Rohit enjoyed a breakout campaign this term, as he scored three goals in 19 games in Bengaluru’s run to the ISL final. For his performances, the midfielder received a maiden call-up to the National Team, and made his debut against Kyrgyz Republic in India’s victorious Tri-Nation Cup campaign.

“We’re all really delighted to be able to secure Rohit’s signature. He’s a player that waited patiently for his chances, and worked extremely hard during that period. Rohit put on some outstanding performances in the League, which also led to a call up and debut with the National Team,” said BFC coach Simon Grayson.

Rohit has made 36 appearances for Bengaluru FC in all competitions and will take part in the 2023 Super Cup campaign in Kozhikode, with its opening clash scheduled on April 8th.