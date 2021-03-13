ISL 2021 final, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan live streaming, match details: When and where to watch MCFC vs ATKMB

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will face each other in the Indian Super League (ISL) final on March 13.

ATKMB comes into this contest on the back of a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the semifinal. Onthe other hand, Mumbai City prevailed over FC Goa in a thrilling penalty shootout to make its first final.

ISL 2021 Final, Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: LIVE BLOG

Mumbai City beat ATKMB twice this season 1-0 and 2-0, during the league stages to finish top of the table and win the ISL Shield.

At what time does the MCFC vs ATKMB match kick-off on the 13th?

7:30 PM IST. For the second successive year, the ISL final will take place in Goa.

Where will the MCFC vs ATKMB match take place?

At the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

What are the key things to know about this match?

Both Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan are in its maiden ISL final. However, Antonio Habas had previously won two ISL finals with ATK before its merger with Mohun Bagan last year. Mumbai City has a 2-0 record over ATK Mohun Bagan, which helped it win the ISL Shield, this season in the league stages.

Where will the MCFC vs ATKMB match be broadcast?

The competition will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1 & 1 HD, Star Sports 2 & 2 HD and Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi & 1 Hindi HD and Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Marathi. The matches will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.

- THE SQUADS -

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Lahkbir Singh, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall (Senegal), Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mohammad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia, Ahmed Jahouh (Morocco), Rowllin Borges, Bidyananda Singh, Cy Goddard (Japan), Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous (France), Jackichand Singh, Hernan Santana (Spain), Asif Khan, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bartholomew Ogbeche (Nigeria), Pranjal Bhumij, Adam Le Fondre (England).

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Arsh Shaikh, Surajit Pramanik, Avilash Paul, Tiri (Spain), Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Salam Ranjan, Edu Garcia (Spain), Javier Hernandez (Spain), Carl McHugh (Ireland), Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Marcelinho (Brazil) Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Ningombam Engson Singh, Roy Krishna (Fiji), David Williams (Australia), Manvir Singh, Komal Thatal, Md. Fardin Ali Molla.