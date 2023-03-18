ISL News

ISL 2022-23 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League

For ATKMB, it is a chance to make history by winning the title for the first time in its glorious history. BFC will look to add the ISL title to its trophy cabinet after four years. 

Team Sportstar
18 March, 2023 08:11 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) will battle for the silverware in the ISL final tonight.

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) will battle for the silverware in the ISL final tonight. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

At the end of a long and arduous season, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) have one final hurdle to cross as both teams prepare to clash for the Indian Super League 2022-23 title. 

For ATKMB, it is a chance to make history by winning the title for the first time in its glorious history. BFC, which started its season in prime fashion by winning the Durand Cup, will look to add the ISL title to its trophy cabinet after four years. 

When and where to watch the ISL final?
When and where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match kick-off?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, February 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.
Where can you watch the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you live stream the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

