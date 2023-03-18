ISL 2022-23 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League

At the end of a long and arduous season, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) have one final hurdle to cross as both teams prepare to clash for the Indian Super League 2022-23 title.

For ATKMB, it is a chance to make history by winning the title for the first time in its glorious history. BFC, which started its season in prime fashion by winning the Durand Cup, will look to add the ISL title to its trophy cabinet after four years.

