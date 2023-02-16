FC Goa 0-1 Chennaiyin FC LIVE updates, ISL 2022-23: Karikari scores for Marina Machans lead; Live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC being played at the Fatorda Stadium.

Confirmed lineups!! FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Noah Wail Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes (C), Ayush Dev Chhetri, Eduardo Bedia Pelaez, Iker Guarrotxena, Devendra Murgaonkar. Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra (GK), Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa (C), Julius Duker, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Kwame Karikari.

Match Preview

FC Goa will have the opportunity to set the pace in the playoffs race if it wins against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Thursday.

Four points separate five teams, who are eyeing the final four playoff spots at the moment. A win would put FC Goa ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan, and potentially Bengaluru FC.

The Marina Machans are out of the playoff race but will be looking to retain the eighth spot they currently occupy. FC Goa have won six and lost three of the nine home games it has played in this season’s ISL.

-Team Sportstar

