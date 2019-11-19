Jamshedpur FC-Chennaiyin FC ISL tie makes way for polling in Jharkhand

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) fixture involving Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC has been moved to December 9 due to elections in Jharkhand.

The tie was originally scheduled to be held on December 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand state assembly polling on December 7.



While other fixtures remain the same, Odisha FC will take some time before heading back to Bhubaneswar to play home games owing to incomplete renovation work at the Kalinga stadium. Thw club will play its first three home games in Pune.

Find the full fixtures of the Indian Super League here.