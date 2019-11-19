Home News Jamshedpur FC-Chennaiyin FC ISL tie makes way for polling in Jharkhand The rescheduling has been done keeping polling for the Jharkhand state assembly in mind. PTI New Delhi 19 November, 2019 11:48 IST Jamshedpur FC will take on a muted Chennaiyin FC outfit on December 9 to accommodate polling in Jharkhand. PTI New Delhi 19 November, 2019 11:48 IST The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) fixture involving Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC has been moved to December 9 due to elections in Jharkhand.The tie was originally scheduled to be held on December 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand state assembly polling on December 7.While other fixtures remain the same, Odisha FC will take some time before heading back to Bhubaneswar to play home games owing to incomplete renovation work at the Kalinga stadium. Thw club will play its first three home games in Pune. Find the full fixtures of the Indian Super League here. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos