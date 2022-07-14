ISL News

ISL 2022:23: Mumbai City signs Sanjeev Stalin from Kerala Blasters till 2026

Team Sportstar
14 July, 2022 16:30 IST
A product of Chandigarh Football Academy, Stalin rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and went on to represent India at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. 

A product of Chandigarh Football Academy, Stalin rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and went on to represent India at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Mumbai City FC has agreed a deal with Kerala Blasters FC for the transfer of defender Sanjeev Stalin for an undisclosed transfer fee. The 21-year-old joins the Islanders on a four-year contract until May 2026, the Indian Super League club confirmed on Thursday.

“It’s a big step for me to join Mumbai City at this stage of my career but it’s one that I am confident about,” he said after signing for the Islanders.

“When the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in India came knocking, I knew I had to grab it with both hands. I am looking forward to learning from my peers, seniors and coach Des Buckingham.”

Sanjeev is certainly one of the most exciting talents in the country. 

—  Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham on Stalin

A product of Chandigarh Football Academy, Stalin rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and went on to represent India at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He also represented India at the U-20 level. 

He featured for I-league side Indian Arrows, making 28 appearances in two seasons. He then moved to Portugal in 2019, where he played for Deportivo Aves U-23 side and had a loan stint with the third division club Sertanense.

Des Buckingham welcomed the defender at the club, saying, “He possesses excellent qualities and can add a lot to our squad. At just 21, he’s not only played at the highest level in India but has the invaluable experience of playing in Europe as well.

We think Sanjeev can go on to become an important player, not just for Mumbai City but for the national set up as well and I wish him the very best.”

The Bengaluru-born player joined Kerala Blasters in March 2021 and made his debut for the club at the 2021 Durand Cup. He made eight appearances in his debut ISL campaign in the 2021-22 season. 

