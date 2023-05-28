ISL: Mandar Rao Dessai to leave Mumbai City FC 

ISL News

Mandar was an instrumental part of the Islanders’ side that created history by winning an unprecedented ‘double’ of the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the ISL Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 28 May, 2023 17:03 IST
Mandar went on to win his second League Winners’ Shield with the Islanders in the 2022-23 season as Mumbai City FC went on a rampaging 18-game unbeaten run to lift the league title in record-breaking fashion. Photo: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ ISL

Mumbai City FC announced on Sunday that Mandar Rao Dessai will leave the club after his contract ends on May 31. The 31-year-old left-back will bid farewell to the Islanders after three successful seasons.

Mandar arrived in Mumbai in October 2020, making the move from FC Goa. The Goan-born defender was an instrumental part of the Islanders’ side that created history by winning an unprecedented ‘double’ of the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the ISL Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

The following year, Mandar was named by the squad as one of the Club vice-captains and represented the Club in Mumbai City FC’s historic run at the 2022 AFC Champions League. The Club won two games and drew one as the Islanders went on to finish second in Group B.

Mandar went on to win his second League Winners’ Shield in the 2022-23 season as Mumbai City FC went on an 18-game unbeaten run to lift the league title.

After 52 appearances across three seasons, Mandar leaves as one of Mumbai City FC’s most decorated players.

