ISL News

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC LIVE, ISL 2022-23: Match updates, streaming info

Follow for all live updates from the ISL clash between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 17 February, 2023 19:55 IST
Last Updated: 17 February, 2023 19:55 IST
Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio celebrates after scoring against Hyderabad FC.

Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio celebrates after scoring against Hyderabad FC. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Follow for all live updates from the ISL clash between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

Follow for all live updates from the ISL clash between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

Odisha is currently seventh in the table but can leap to fifth with a win against NorthEast United FC today.

NEUFC is certain to finish last in the league, with just one win this season and a meagre total of five points.

Goa’s defeat to Chennaiyin FC has opened up the table for Odisha and if it wins both its game in hand, it will assure itself a spot in the playoffs.

When and where will the NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match kick-off?

The NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, on Friday, February 17 in Guwahati.

How can I watch the NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match?

The NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can I live stream the NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match?

The NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar App and Website

Read more stories on ISL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us