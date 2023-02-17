NorthEast United vs Odisha FC LIVE, ISL 2022-23: Match updates, streaming info

Follow for all live updates from the ISL clash between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

Odisha is currently seventh in the table but can leap to fifth with a win against NorthEast United FC today.

NEUFC is certain to finish last in the league, with just one win this season and a meagre total of five points.

Goa’s defeat to Chennaiyin FC has opened up the table for Odisha and if it wins both its game in hand, it will assure itself a spot in the playoffs.

When and where will the NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match kick-off?

The NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, on Friday, February 17 in Guwahati.

How can I watch the NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match?

The NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can I live stream the NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match?

The NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar App and Website