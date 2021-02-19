Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal, we look at the predicted starting XIs, fantasy team news and possible formations. Team Sportstar 19 February, 2021 16:14 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (R) will take on SC East Bengal in match 99 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday (File Photo). - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 19 February, 2021 16:14 IST The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) will witness its second Kolkata derby when ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) squares off against SC East Bengal (SCEB) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Friday.ATKMB has already qualified for the ISL 2020-21 playoffs and is currently placed at the top of the ongoing season's standings. A victory will consolidate the position of the Mariners, who have accumulated 36 points from 17 matches so far. Manager Antonio Habas has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.RELATED | ISL 2020-21: Machado penalty helps NorthEast United hold Chennaiyin 3-3 On the other hand, SCEB is out of the tournament, having claimed only 17 points from 17 games. The Red and Gold Brigade will be missing their head coach Robbie Fowler in the dugout for yet another outing as he serves a suspension. Assistant manager Tony Grant will be taking charge in his absence.Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next encounter.ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Arindam Bhattacharja; Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Tiri; Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues; David Williams, Marcelinho, Manvir Singh; Roy Krishna.SC East Bengal predicted XI (5-3-2)Subrata Paul; Ankit Mukherjee, Sarthak Golui, Daniel Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Narayan Das; Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare.We have also got you covered for your fantasy ATKMB-SCEB XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna, Vice-captain: Bright Enobakhare.Combined ATKMB-SCEB XIArindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB); Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB); Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Lenny Rodrigues (ATKMB); Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB).ISL 2020-21 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.