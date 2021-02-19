ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) will witness its second Kolkata derby when ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) squares off against SC East Bengal (SCEB) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Friday.

ATKMB has already qualified for the ISL 2020-21 playoffs and is currently placed at the top of the ongoing season's standings. A victory will consolidate the position of the Mariners, who have accumulated 36 points from 17 matches so far. Manager Antonio Habas has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

On the other hand, SCEB is out of the tournament, having claimed only 17 points from 17 games. The Red and Gold Brigade will be missing their head coach Robbie Fowler in the dugout for yet another outing as he serves a suspension. Assistant manager Tony Grant will be taking charge in his absence.

Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next encounter.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Tiri; Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues; David Williams, Marcelinho, Manvir Singh; Roy Krishna.

SC East Bengal predicted XI (5-3-2)

Subrata Paul; Ankit Mukherjee, Sarthak Golui, Daniel Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Narayan Das; Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare.

We have also got you covered for your fantasy ATKMB-SCEB XI.

Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna, Vice-captain: Bright Enobakhare.

Combined ATKMB-SCEB XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB); Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB); Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Lenny Rodrigues (ATKMB); Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB).