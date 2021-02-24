ISL News ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for JFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC. Team Sportstar 24 February, 2021 23:06 IST Team Sportstar 24 February, 2021 23:06 IST Jamshedpur FC(JFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 105 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Thursday. Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 7 | Wins - BFC: 2, JFC: 3; Draws: 2)Jamshedpur leads in the fixture with three wins. Last meeting (BFC 0-1 JFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 28, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest, both teams were in a stranglehold throughout the first half. A spurt of magic bore in the 79th minute as Stephen Eze struck the lead for Jamshedpur. Current Position in Table:JFC: JFC is sixth on the table with 24 points from 19 matches. It has six wins, six draws seven losses to its tally. BFC: BFC is seventh on the table with 22 points from 19 matches. It has five wins, seven losses and draws apiece to its tally.Form Guide:JFC (WLWLW) - Jamshedpur’s below-par season sees it out of contention for the playoffs after two losses in its recent games. It, however, moves into the fixture after a 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC.BFC (LWLDW) - The Blues’ poor form meant it is out of contention for the playoffs as well. They head into the fixture after 1-2 loss to FC Goa.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Jamshedpur FC: 18Bengaluru FC: 24Top scorers 2020/21JFC:7- Sunil Chhetri7 - Cleiton Silva2 - JuananBFC: 8 - Nerijus Valskis3 - Stephen Eze2 - David GrandeTop-rated player- BFCCleiton Silva- 7.65Matches18Minutes Played1560Goals/Assists7/4Passing Accuracy61.69%Interceptions14Averages passes/game30.17 Top-rated player- JFCStephen Eze - 7.48Matches19Minutes Played1710Goals/Assists3/0Passing Accuracy63.85%Interceptions56Averages passes/game40 Clean sheets 2020/21:JFC: 8BFC: 4 ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for