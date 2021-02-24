ISL News

ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

JFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC.

24 February, 2021 23:06 IST
24 February, 2021 23:06 IST

Jamshedpur FC(JFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 105 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 7 | Wins - BFC:  2, JFC: 3; Draws: 2)

Jamshedpur leads in the fixture with three wins.

Last meeting (BFC 0-1 JFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 28, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest, both teams were in a stranglehold throughout the first half. A spurt of magic bore in the 79th minute as Stephen Eze struck the lead for Jamshedpur.

Current Position in Table:

JFC: JFC is sixth on the table with 24 points from 19 matches. It has six wins, six draws seven losses to its tally.

 

BFC:  BFC is seventh on the table with 22 points from 19 matches. It has five wins, seven losses and draws apiece to its tally.

Form Guide:

JFC (WLWLW) - Jamshedpur’s below-par season sees it out of contention for the playoffs after two losses in its recent games. It, however, moves into the fixture after a 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC.

BFC (LWLDW) - The Blues’ poor form meant it is out of contention for the playoffs as well. They head into the fixture after 1-2 loss to FC Goa.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Jamshedpur  FC: 18

Bengaluru FC: 24

Top scorers 2020/21

JFC:

7- Sunil Chhetri

7 - Cleiton Silva

2 - Juanan

BFC:

8 - Nerijus Valskis

3 - Stephen Eze

2 - David Grande

Top-rated player- BFC

Cleiton Silva-  7.65

Matches18
Minutes Played1560
Goals/Assists7/4
Passing Accuracy61.69%
Interceptions14
Averages passes/game30.17

 

Top-rated player- JFC

Stephen Eze  - 7.48

Matches19
Minutes Played1710
Goals/Assists3/0
Passing Accuracy63.85%
Interceptions56
Averages passes/game40

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

JFC: 8

BFC:  4

