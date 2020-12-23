Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for JFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 H2H record, match stats, match preview updates between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. 23 December, 2020 10:47 IST Jamshedpur and Goa have both won only two of their seven fixtures ahead of the meeting on Wednesday. - Sportzpics 23 December, 2020 10:47 IST Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 38 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on December 23, Wednesday.Jamshedpur is featuring in its fourth season while Goa is playing its seventh season.The Red Miners have won 19 of its 61 appearances in the league with a success rate of 31.1 per cent. The Gaurs, on the other hand, are the most successful team in the tournament’s league stage with 53 wins from 115 matches - with a success rate of 46 per cent. Overall Head-to-Head (Total: 6 | JFC: 2, FCG: 5, Draw: 1)FC Goa leads Jamshedpur FC in their ISL clashes with three wins. The two sides have met twice in the Indian Super Cup in 2018 and 2019 editions. Goa defeated Jamshedpur on both occasions in the quarterfinals.First meeting: FCG-JFCThe two sides met for the first time on January 11, 2018 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Goa took the lead with Manuel Lanzarote striking from the spot. Jamshedpur struck back in the early moments of the second half through Trindade Goncalves. Goa, however, sealed the game in the 60th minute with Lanzarote striking once again with a curling shot on to the far post.Recent Head-to-Head form - JFC-FCGJFC vs FCG: 0-5FCG vs JFC: 0-1STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE (ISL)Goals scored:Jamshedpur FC: 6FC Goa: 11Top goal scorers:3 goals - Manuel Lanzarote (FCG), Ferran Corominas (FCG)2 goals - Michael Soosairaj (JFC), Mourtada Fall (FCG), Hugo Boumous (FCG)Top scorers for each team last season:Jamshedpur FC: Sergio Castel (7)FC Goa: Ferran Corominas (14)Clean sheets:Jamshedpur FC: 2FC Goa: 3 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos