ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 38 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on December 23, Wednesday.

Jamshedpur is featuring in its fourth season while Goa is playing its seventh season.

The Red Miners have won 19 of its 61 appearances in the league with a success rate of 31.1 per cent. The Gaurs, on the other hand, are the most successful team in the tournament’s league stage with 53 wins from 115 matches - with a success rate of 46 per cent.

Overall Head-to-Head (Total: 6 | JFC: 2, FCG: 5, Draw: 1)

FC Goa leads Jamshedpur FC in their ISL clashes with three wins. The two sides have met twice in the Indian Super Cup in 2018 and 2019 editions. Goa defeated Jamshedpur on both occasions in the quarterfinals.

First meeting: FCG-JFC

The two sides met for the first time on January 11, 2018 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Goa took the lead with Manuel Lanzarote striking from the spot. Jamshedpur struck back in the early moments of the second half through Trindade Goncalves. Goa, however, sealed the game in the 60th minute with Lanzarote striking once again with a curling shot on to the far post.

Recent Head-to-Head form - JFC-FCG

JFC vs FCG: 0-5

FCG vs JFC: 0-1

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE (ISL)

Goals scored:

Jamshedpur FC: 6

FC Goa: 11



Top goal scorers:

3 goals - Manuel Lanzarote (FCG), Ferran Corominas (FCG)

2 goals - Michael Soosairaj (JFC), Mourtada Fall (FCG), Hugo Boumous (FCG)

Top scorers for each team last season:

Jamshedpur FC: Sergio Castel (7)

FC Goa: Ferran Corominas (14)



Clean sheets:

Jamshedpur FC: 2

FC Goa: 3