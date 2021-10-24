NorthEast United FC's Khalid Jamil becomes first Indian head coach in ISL

Khalid Jamil made history on Saturday as he became the first Indian head coach to lead an Indian Super League (ISL) club as NorthEast United FC named him as the side's coach for the upcoming season.

Jamil took over from Gerard Nus mid-way last season and steered the Highlanders to an unbeaten nine-match run that earned them a spot in the semifinal.

His stunning campaign with NorthEast United FC as an interim manager last season, which saw the side finish third at the end of the league stage, made him a favourite to retain the position.

"Indian coaches are as capable (as others). If any coach is given the confidence by the management, results can happen because then it is up to the person to deliver," Jamil had told Sportstar in an earlier interview

"Indian coaches getting a chance depends on their (club management's) wish and what they expect from the coach. In my case, coaching NorthEast United FC is a pleasure. I am happy to have got the chance (to prove my worth). The players also did their part, I give full credit to my players for the team’s success," he had said.





Presenting the first Indian Head Coach in the history of the Hero ISL, Khalid Jamil! #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/vkaYqIAClA — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) October 23, 2021

Jamil, an AFC Pro Licence holder, had helmed Aizawl FC's path-breaking rise to the I-League title in 2016-17. He has also coached likes of Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal and Mumbai FC in the I-League.

A midfielder in his playing days, Jamil has played for the national team and a host of clubs such as Mahindra United, Air India and Mumbai FC.

NorthEast United FC begins its ISL campaign on November 20 when it takes on former champion Bengaluru FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.