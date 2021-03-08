ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 113 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 in the second leg of semifinal 1 at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Monday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 17 | Wins - FCG: 7, MCFC: 5; Draws: 5)

FC Goa leads in the fixture with seven wins.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: LIVE BLOG

Last meeting (FCG 2-2 MCFC)

The sides met in the first leg of the semifinal on Friday at the Fatorda Stadium with a game heading to an exciting finish. Goa took the lead with Igor Angulo converting a penalty in the 20th minute before Hugo Boumous struck back for Mumbai before half-time. The Gaurs took the lead once again in the 58th minute through Saviour Game, however, the Highlanders were quick to respond with defender Mourtada Fall levelling the scores at 2-2.

Final Position in Table:

MCFC: Mumbai finished the league stage at the top with 40 points from 20 matches. It had 12 wins and four losses and draws apiece.

FCG: FC Goa sneaked into the playoffs by finishing fourth in the league table with 31 points. It bagged seven wins, 10 draws and three losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

MCFC (DWWLL) - Mumbai City FC heads into the second leg after beating hot favourite ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 and dealing a thumping 6-1 blow to Odisha FC in its last two matches besides the draw to Goa.

FCG (DDWWD) - The Gaurs are on a 14-match unbeaten streak after the first-leg draw.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

FC Goa: 33

Mumbai City FC: 37

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

11- Adam le Fondre

8 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

5 - Bipin Singh



FCG:

14 - Igor Angulo

6 - Jorge Ortiz

4 - Ishan Pandita

Top-rated player- FCG

Jorge Ortiz - 7.75

Matches 20 Minutes Played 1542 Goals/Assists 6/1 Passing Accuracy 61.02 Interceptions 12 Average Passes/Game 47.6

Top-rated player- MCFC

Hugo Boumous - 7.92

Matches 14 Minutes Played 1218 Goals/Assists 3/7 Passing Accuracy 71.97 Interceptions 8 Average Passes/Game 56.07

Clean sheets 2020/21:

FC Goa: 3

Mumbai City FC: 9