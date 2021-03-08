ISL News ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for MCFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. Team Sportstar 08 March, 2021 14:59 IST Team Sportstar 08 March, 2021 14:59 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 113 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 in the second leg of semifinal 1 at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Monday.Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 17 | Wins - FCG: 7, MCFC: 5; Draws: 5)FC Goa leads in the fixture with seven wins.FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: LIVE BLOGLast meeting (FCG 2-2 MCFC)The sides met in the first leg of the semifinal on Friday at the Fatorda Stadium with a game heading to an exciting finish. Goa took the lead with Igor Angulo converting a penalty in the 20th minute before Hugo Boumous struck back for Mumbai before half-time. The Gaurs took the lead once again in the 58th minute through Saviour Game, however, the Highlanders were quick to respond with defender Mourtada Fall levelling the scores at 2-2.Final Position in Table:MCFC: Mumbai finished the league stage at the top with 40 points from 20 matches. It had 12 wins and four losses and draws apiece.FCG: FC Goa sneaked into the playoffs by finishing fourth in the league table with 31 points. It bagged seven wins, 10 draws and three losses to its tally.Form Guide:MCFC (DWWLL) - Mumbai City FC heads into the second leg after beating hot favourite ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 and dealing a thumping 6-1 blow to Odisha FC in its last two matches besides the draw to Goa.FCG (DDWWD) - The Gaurs are on a 14-match unbeaten streak after the first-leg draw.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):FC Goa: 33Mumbai City FC: 37Top scorers 2020/21MCFC:11- Adam le Fondre8 - Bartholomew Ogbeche5 - Bipin Singh FCG:14 - Igor Angulo6 - Jorge Ortiz4 - Ishan PanditaTop-rated player- FCGJorge Ortiz - 7.75Matches20Minutes Played1542Goals/Assists6/1Passing Accuracy61.02Interceptions12Average Passes/Game47.6 Top-rated player- MCFCHugo Boumous - 7.92Matches14Minutes Played1218Goals/Assists3/7Passing Accuracy71.97Interceptions8Average Passes/Game56.07 Clean sheets 2020/21:FC Goa: 3Mumbai City FC: 9 ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal - head-to-head record, match stats, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for