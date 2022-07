Sandesh Jhingan has left ATK Mohun Bagan, the Indian Super League (ISL) club confirmed on Thursday.

Jhingan played nine matches for the Mariners last season. With 25 tackles, 14 interceptions, 30 clearances and 13 blocks, he was a pivotal part of the ATKMB defence.

According to reports, he has offers from East Bengal and Bengaluru FC.