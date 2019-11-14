ISL 2019-20: Nestor Gordillo's four-month ban appeal rejected

Nestor Gordillo's appeal challenging the decision of the AIFF player status committee's four-month ban has been dismissed by the AIFF's Appeal Committee.

Gordillo had signed a “pre-contract” with the now-defunct FC Pune City despite having a year left on his contract with Chennai City FC (CCFC), which led to the ban from the player status committee.

The Spaniard was asked to pay a compensation of three-months salary to CCFC and also pay a fine of Rs 50,000 to the AIFF.

Following the dismissal of his appeal, Gordillo will have to serve the rest of his ban and pay the fines sanctioned on him to Chennai City and the AIFF.

Pune City was also imposed a two-window transfer ban and a fine of Rs 5 lakh for “inducing a breach of contract” while signing Gordillo from Chennai City without paying the necessary transfer fee.

Serving his ban, Gordillo will be available for selection from the reverse fixture against ATK in Hyderabad on December 21.