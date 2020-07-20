Basaksehir wins Turkish title to break Big Three's dominance

Istanbul Basaksehir won the Turkish Super Lig for the first time on Sunday, snapping the dominance of the city's 'Big Three' clubs Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Basaksehir, formerly the Istanbul municipality team established in 1990, captured the title after a 1-0 win over Kayserispor. Second-placed Trabzonspor lost 4-3 to Konyaspor.

C H A M P I O N ! pic.twitter.com/9ubkFXN0ri — Istanbul Basaksehir English (@ibfk2014En) July 19, 2020

Basaksehir, which becomes only the sixth club to win the Super Lig since its inception in 1959, tops the standings with 69 points, seven ahead of Trabzonspor with one round left.

Sivasspor was third, with Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in fourth, fifth and seventh respectively.

Playing in an empty stadium under the coronavirus-related restrictions, Basaksehir's players hugged and cheered after the game, which was interrupted twice by power outages.

Television footage showed fans, who watched the game on big screens sitting in plastic chairs outside the stadium, celebrating as the Trabzonspor match ended, before the final whistle blew in the Basaksehir game. They lit torches, hugged and chanted, waving flags in Basaksehir's orange and blue colours outside Fatih Terim stadium.

Basaksehir stands in marked contrast to the city's 'Big Three' clubs - Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas, who have won the Superlig title 54 times between them. The Big Three have huge fan bases while Basaksehir has few supporters to fill the stands in its 17,000 capacity stadium.

The club's name was changed to Basaksehir in 2014 when it moved to a new stadium in the Istanbul district of the same name, a stronghold of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP).

2019-20 Süper Lig Cemil Usta sezonu şampiyonu @ibfk2014 Medipol Başakşehir Futbol Kulübü’nü ve taraftarlarını gönülden tebrik ediyorum. pic.twitter.com/wus8Jr1HCL — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 19, 2020

Then-Prime Minister Erdogan played in the club's orange kit in an exhibition match to mark the occasion. Last year, Erdogan said he had established the club and that it would be revolutionary if it won the league.