Italy’s Cristante signs new Roma deal until 2027

Bryan Cristante has extended his Roma contract until 2027, the Serie A club announced on Monday.
The Italy midfielder, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season, has reportedly increased his salary to 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million).
The 28-year-old has been at Roma since 2018, making 228 appearances and scoring 11 times.
He won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho last year, before reaching this season’s Europa League final.
Cristante has played 33 times for his country and was part of the squad which won the European Championship two years ago.
