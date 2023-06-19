Magazine

Italy’s Cristante signs new Roma deal until 2027

The Italy midfielder, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season, has reportedly increased his salary to 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million).

Published : Jun 19, 2023 21:34 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bryan Cristante has been at Roma since 2018, making 228 appearances and scoring 11 times.
Bryan Cristante has been at Roma since 2018, making 228 appearances and scoring 11 times. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bryan Cristante has been at Roma since 2018, making 228 appearances and scoring 11 times. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bryan Cristante has extended his Roma contract until 2027, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The Italy midfielder, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season, has reportedly increased his salary to 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million).

Anirudh Thapa weighs in on India’s Intercontinental Cup triumph

The 28-year-old has been at Roma since 2018, making 228 appearances and scoring 11 times.

He won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho last year, before reaching this season’s Europa League final.

Cristante has played 33 times for his country and was part of the squad which won the European Championship two years ago.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
