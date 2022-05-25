IWL 2022: Hans Women fight back to defeat Odisha Police in 5-goal thriller

Hans Women scripted a thrilling comeback to notch a 3-2 victory over Odisha Police in their final Indian Women’s League game of the season at the Capital Ground on Wednesday.

Hans Women took an early lead in the fourth minute after Vaani Kalucha netted from close range. The team from Delhi kept its lead for the majority of the first half but conceded a penalty in the 45th minute after a foul inside the box.

Shibani Mundari stepped up for Odisha Police and found the target from the spot to put the scores level at the break. The two sides looked determined to take something from the game and began the second half on a strong foot.

This time, Odisha Police took the lead in the 69th minute, as Sarojini Tirkey tapped the ball in, following a melee inside the box.

The Delhi-based side refused to give up and found its equaliser on the 89th minute. Muskan Khan delivered a wonderful cross from the right flank and an unmarked Jyoti Ann Burrett made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Finally, the Hans Women skipper Burrett found another breakthrough in the 92nd minute. She beat the goalkeeper from a difficult angle and ensured a hard-fought maiden win of the season for her side in their final game.