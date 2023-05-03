IWL: Kickstart FC massacres Churchill Brothers 10-0

Football

Kickstart FC outclassed and outplayed Churchill Brothers FC 10-0 in a Group B clash. CRPF, Sethu and Odisha FC also clinched wins in their respective matches.

AHMEDABAD 03 May, 2023 23:08 IST
Kickstart defeated Churchill Brothers FC by a massive 10-0 scoreline.

Kickstart FC outclassed and outplayed Churchill Brothers FC 10-0 in a Group B clash of the Indian Women’s League in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Kickstart forward Kaviya Pakkirisamy was adjudged the Hero of the Match for netting four goals in the second half, in an afternoon that capped off a supreme performance by the side from Karnataka.

Kioko Elizabeth and Saru Limbu netted a brace each, while Bibicha Laishram and substitute Sonia Marak scored one each.

Big win for CRPF girls 

CRPF Football Club defeated Lord’s FA Kochi by 5-2 in a Group B Clash at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

CRPF scored all its five goals in the opening 45 minutes of the match. The win took its tally of points in Group B to six from three matches. Lord’s have three points from as many matches.

Sethu too good for Celtic 

Queens Sethu FC’s brilliant run in the Hero IWL continued as it routed Celtic Queens FC by 7-1 in a Group B clash at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

While prolific scorer Kajol D’Souza and Sunita Munda scored two goals each, Apurna Narzary, Misha Bhandari and Priyadharshini S were the other scorers for Sethu, which now has nine points from three matches. Oisha FC beat Eastern Sporting Union 4-0 in another game.

Easy win for Odisha FC

Odisha FC returned to winning ways in when it beat former champion Eastern Sporting Union 4-0 at the TransStadia. 

This win took Odisha FC to the second place in Group B behind Sethu Madurai. In the first half, Odisha FC scored through India Internationals Anju Tamang and Ngangom Bala Devi, in the 17 th and 25 th minute, respectively. 

Jasoda Munda S Lynda Kom added two more in the second session to complete the rout. Odisha FC and Eastern Sporting Union both have six points from three matches, but the former stand ahead in the table on head-to-head record.

Odisha FC midfielder Jasoda Munda was adjudged Player of the Match.

