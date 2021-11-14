Defender Sands added to US roster for qualifier vs Jamaica

Defender James Sands of Major League Soccer's New York City team has been added to the U.S. roster for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Jamaica.

The U.S. will be without defender Miles Robinson and midfielder Weston McKennie because of one-game suspensions. Robinson was given two yellow cards in Friday night's 2-0 win over Mexico, and McKennie received his second yellow card of qualifying after getting one in the opener at El Salvador on September 2.

READ: Croatia edges Russia 1-0 to reach World Cup finals

Both left camp before the U.S. travelled to Jamaica on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Sands has made seven international appearances, in the six games of this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 4-1 win at Honduras in qualifying on September 8.

The revised 24-man roster: