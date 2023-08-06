Jamshedpur FC signs centre-back Wungngayam Muirang 

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) signed Wungngayam Muirang from Bengaluru FC (BFC), where he lifted the Durand Cup in 2022 and was also a part of the BFC squad that participated in the AFC Cup tournament in 2021.

The 24-year-old has featured seven times in the Indian Super League (ISL) for BFC.

The defender was born in the hilly town of Ukhrul in Manipur and played football from a very young age, eventually turning professional and being roped in by the FC Pune City Reserves team where he played in the Second Division I-League.

The Manipuri then moved on to I-League club Gokulam Kerala and finally made it to the ISL with Bengaluru FC.

“It is an honour for me to join Jamshedpur FC. The club has produced some incredible players since its inception and the establishment of the Tata Football Academy (TFA) has given the country many amazing players over the years,” Muirang said.

“I’m confident that this is the right club for me to continue my growth as a player and I feel very happy that I’m going to represent a club as proud as Jamshedpur FC. I cannot wait to play in front of the fans at the Furnace and show them what I can do.”

“Muirang is a player who comes with good league experience and is a tall centre-back and left-footed, and I think it’s a really good signing for us,” said JFC head coach Scott Cooper.

“I think it’s always good to get a left-footed centre-back in and with him being a young player willing to learn, I’m sure we can take him to an even higher level this season.”