Football

Japan’s Endo leaves game unconscious ahead of World Cup

Endo collapsed to the ground after a clash of heads and needed lengthy medical treatment before he was stretchered off in the 82nd minute of Stuttgart’s 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin.

AP
STUTTGART, Germany 09 November, 2022 11:00 IST
STUTTGART, Germany 09 November, 2022 11:00 IST
Wataru Endo of VfB Stuttgart inspects the pitch prior to the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Hertha BSC.

Wataru Endo of VfB Stuttgart inspects the pitch prior to the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Hertha BSC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Endo collapsed to the ground after a clash of heads and needed lengthy medical treatment before he was stretchered off in the 82nd minute of Stuttgart’s 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin.

Japan midfielder Wataru Endo was taken off on a stretcher after being knocked unconscious in a collision while playing for Stuttgart on Tuesday in an incident which could make him doubtful for the World Cup.

Endo collapsed to the ground after a clash of heads and needed lengthy medical treatment before he was stretchered off in the 82nd minute of Stuttgart’s 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin.

“Wataru Endo was unconscious on the field but was responsive again in the ambulance,” Stuttgart wrote on Twitter.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder is Stuttgart’s captain and has played 43 times for Japan. He was named in Japan’s World Cup squad last week.

Japan’s first game of the World Cup is Nov. 23 against Germany before games against Costa Rica and Spain.

Earlier this week, Japan drafted in forward Shuto Machino to replace injured defender Yuta Nakayama on its World Cup roster for Qatar.

Nakayama, who plays for English club Huddersfield, injured his Achilles tendon in a match last week.

The Japan Football Associated announced the replacement Tuesday to its 26-man squad, which was initially announced last week.

Machino plays with Shonan Bellmare in Japan’s J League.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Brazil’s Pedro proposes to girlfriend after earning FIFA World Cup call up

ISL 2022-23: ‘Women. Life. Freedom,’ Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s message after scoring for CFC vs EB

ISL 2022-23, highlights: Brison Fernandes scores maiden goal in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us