MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jenni Hermoso plays again for Spain after World Cup kiss scandal with Rubiales

Hermoso came on as a second-half substitute for world champions Spain in its Nations League match against Italy in Salerno, after not being selected for games in September by coach Montse Tome to “protect” her.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 23:21 IST , Salerno, Italy - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jennifer Hermoso of Spain during plays again for Spain in the UEFA Women’s Nations League match against Italy
Jennifer Hermoso of Spain during plays again for Spain in the UEFA Women’s Nations League match against Italy | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jennifer Hermoso of Spain during plays again for Spain in the UEFA Women’s Nations League match against Italy | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso played for her country on Friday for the first time since disgraced former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed her during the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony.

Hermoso, 33, came on as a second-half substitute for world champions Spain in its Nations League match against Italy in Salerno, after not being selected for games in September by coach Montse Tome to “protect” her.

She questioned Tome’s decision at the time and was subsequently called up last week for the match against Italy and a visit to face Switzerland on Tuesday.

Hermoso, who now plays for Pachuca in Mexico, replaced her former team-mate at Barcelona Mariona Caldentey after 67 minutes with the game goalless.

ALSO READ | Manchester derby special but also just another fixture says Guardiola

Hermoso became a symbol in the fight against sexism and earned global support after Rubiales forcibly kissed her on the lips following Spain’s triumph over England in Sydney on August 20, although he says it was consensual.

Rubiales resigned three weeks after the kiss after widespread criticism and has been charged with “sexual assault” by a Spanish court and banned from coming within 200 metres of the player.

Spain’s World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda was sacked by the Spanish federation in the wake of the scandal at a time dozens of Spain players including Hermoso were on strike, demanding profound changes.

La Roja is aiming to qualify for the 2024 Olympics by reaching the Nations League final.

After victories over Sweden and Switzerland in September, Spain led League A Group 4 going into the Italy match.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jenni Hermoso /

Luis Rubiales /

Spain /

Women's Nations League /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tonali’s 10-month ban now in effect worldwide, FIFA says after approving Italian request
    AP
  2. AUS vs NZ: Performance in last two games is Australia’s standard at the ICC World Cup, says Cummins
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Jenni Hermoso plays again for Spain after World Cup kiss scandal with Rubiales
    AFP
  4. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: When and where to watch, LIVE Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tonali’s 10-month ban now in effect worldwide, FIFA says after approving Italian request
    AP
  2. Jenni Hermoso plays again for Spain after World Cup kiss scandal with Rubiales
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Over 20 million ticket applications for says UEFA
    Reuters
  4. ‘World class’ Salah has evolved into all-round player, says Klopp
    Reuters
  5. There’s a chance that Sandro Tonali could be available, says Newcastle manager Eddie Howe 
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tonali’s 10-month ban now in effect worldwide, FIFA says after approving Italian request
    AP
  2. AUS vs NZ: Performance in last two games is Australia’s standard at the ICC World Cup, says Cummins
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Jenni Hermoso plays again for Spain after World Cup kiss scandal with Rubiales
    AFP
  4. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: When and where to watch, LIVE Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment