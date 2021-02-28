Football Football Jiangsu FC says it will cease operations The Chinese Super League side expresses hope new backers might be able to take over, as its current owner wishes to focus on its core business. Reuters BEIJING 28 February, 2021 14:02 IST Supporters of Jiangsu Suning cheer during the AFC Champions League 2017 contest in Nanjing. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters BEIJING 28 February, 2021 14:02 IST Recently crowned Chinese Super League champion Jiangsu FC said on Sunday it would cease operations, while expressing hope that new backers might be able to take over.In a post on its official WeChat account, the club said it continued to hope for a company or “someone of insight” willing to consult about the future of the team.The move came as the financial struggles of some leading clubs in China become ever more apparent, and followed media reports that Jiangsu FC was on the verge of going out of business if a new buyer was not found to take over from current owner, the Suning Group.ALSO READ | Chinese Cup holder Shandong expelled from Asian Champions LeagueThe Nanjing-based retail giant, one of the biggest in China, and which also owns Italian Serie A side Inter Milan, announced earlier in the month it intends to focus on its core business, leaving non-retail assets at risk.That includes Jiangsu FC, who won the Chinese Super League title last year for the first time in its history with a playoff win over eight-time champion Guangzhou Evergrande. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.