Jill Scott to leave Manchester City women after nine years

Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott will leave the club this summer after nine years at the FA Women's Super League side, the League Cup champions said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old joined City from Everton in 2013 and racked up 165 appearances in all competitions, helping the team win the league in 2016 as well as three FA Cups and three League Cups.

Scott spent half of last season on loan at Aston Villa but did not make an appearance while City won the League Cup and reached the FA Cup final which they lost to Chelsea on Sunday.

"In a way, I never thought I'd be here saying goodbye to Manchester City, but all good things come to an end eventually and I’ve had so many amazing memories along the way," Scott said in a City statement.

"I’ve had some great opportunities over the last couple of seasons too with my loan spells, but I’ve always missed everyone here and that will definitely be the case again this summer."

Scott has been a mainstay in the England squad since 2006, collecting more than 150 caps and participating in four World Cups. She was named in coach Sarina Wiegman's provisional 28-player squad this week for the Euros in July, which will be held in England.