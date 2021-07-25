Chennaiyin FC signs Jobby Justin on a two-year deal

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC completed the signing of striker Jobby Justin on a two-year deal from ATK Mohun Bagan, ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old made his ATK Mohun Bagan debut in the 2019-20 season, where he played 10 matches, but missed the 2020-21 season for the club due to a ligament injury.

“I am really happy to receive an offer from a renowned club like Chennaiyin FC. Being a South Indian, I always wanted to play for a south-based team and when a prestigious club like Chennaiyin FC came calling, it was an easy decision for me,” Justin exclaimed, following the signing.

“I have a lot of expectations lined up with this signing and the most important one is being a part of the first team. Another important one will be to shower the club with as many achievements as I can. Finally, I would love to express all my love and gratitude to my family, friends, and most importantly to my fans who stood by me throughout my highs and lows," he added.