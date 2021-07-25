Football Football Chennaiyin FC signs Jobby Justin on a two-year deal The striker, who was with ATK Mohun Bagan, missed the whole of last season because of a ligament injury. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2021 13:17 IST Jobby Justin played 10 matches for ATK Mohun Bagan in 2019-20 but missed the 2020-21 season due to a ligament injury. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 25 July, 2021 13:17 IST Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC completed the signing of striker Jobby Justin on a two-year deal from ATK Mohun Bagan, ahead of the 2021-22 season.The 27-year-old made his ATK Mohun Bagan debut in the 2019-20 season, where he played 10 matches, but missed the 2020-21 season for the club due to a ligament injury.ALSO READ - Jayesh Rane joins Bengaluru FC on a three-year deal“I am really happy to receive an offer from a renowned club like Chennaiyin FC. Being a South Indian, I always wanted to play for a south-based team and when a prestigious club like Chennaiyin FC came calling, it was an easy decision for me,” Justin exclaimed, following the signing.“I have a lot of expectations lined up with this signing and the most important one is being a part of the first team. Another important one will be to shower the club with as many achievements as I can. Finally, I would love to express all my love and gratitude to my family, friends, and most importantly to my fans who stood by me throughout my highs and lows," he added. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :