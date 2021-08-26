Jorginho and Putellas win UEFA Player of the Year awards

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was named UEFA's men's Player of the Year for 2020-21 on Thursday while Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the women's award.

Brazilian-born Jorginho, 29, won the Champions League and European championship with club and country this year.

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel was voted men's coach of the year and Barcelona's Lluis Cortes took the trophy for women's coach.

The awards were announced at the Champions League draw in Istanbul.

READ: PSG and Manchester City to meet in Champions League group stage

Jorginho was already cast as the favourite on an all-midfield shortlist of three, with Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante the other contenders.

UEFA said Jorginho had won 175 points in the voting by coaches and journalists, to De Bruyne's 167 and Kante's 160. Argentine Lionel Messi, a six times Ballon d'Or winner, was fourth with 148.

Spain midfielder and Barcelona captain Putellas, who beat club teammates Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens to the trophy, won the women's Champions League in May.