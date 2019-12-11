I'm so happy at Tottenham - Mourinho cannot imagine Bayern move

Jose Mourinho says he cannot imagine taking charge of Bayern Munich as he is so settled at new club Tottenham. Mourinho was appointed by Spurs last month, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, and has steered his side into the next round of the Champions League.

The former Manchester United boss had previously been linked with Bayern, which has also sacked a coach this season, dispensing with Niko Kovac's services after poor domestic displays. Mourinho's contract at Tottenham runs until the end of the 2022-23 season, and the Portuguese does not expect to join Bayern in the future.

"I don't imagine myself in the Bayern job because I'm so happy at Tottenham," Mourinho told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between the sides.

READ | Mourinho refusing to deal with hypotheticals over Eriksen's Tottenham future

Spurs were hammered 7-2 at home by Bayern earlier in the group stage, but Mourinho has opted to leave stars including Harry Kane at home, with Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier also not included in the travelling squad.

Teenage striker Troy Parrott has been tipped to make his Champions League debut, and Mourinho wants Spurs' squad players to take their chance to shine. "It's an important game because we represent Tottenham. Tottenham is Tottenham," he added.

"It always gives us a sense of responsibility. We cannot finish first [in the group], we cannot have that privilege. The result is not going to change anything. One thing I'm not having is time, time to know all my players well, and this is also a great opportunity for some of them to play, to show what they are capable of.

"Some of my boys, they haven't had the chance to play for me in these five matches since I arrived. So we've tried to mix these factors. We need to play for Tottenham and this is the responsibility, but at the same time, there are other things.

"The Premier League is a special competition, it's not just the number of matches but the intensity, and we are going to have an incredible number of fixtures until the new year. I think it's understandable that we are going to make a few changes and rest a few players.

"I think if I remember Tottenham since I came back to England for my second spell, I think this is basically the profile of the club. You always have some experienced players and some younger players. The Spurs supporters they like to see the young boys coming from the academy and from other clubs in world football."