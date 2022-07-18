Football

Mourinho shows off new tattoo celebrating unique trophy haul

Mourinho guided AS Roma to the Europa Conference title last season to become the first manager to win all three of the current European prizes.

Reuters
18 July, 2022 10:10 IST
18 July, 2022 10:10 IST
Jose Mourinho shows off his new artwork.

Jose Mourinho shows off his new artwork. | Photo Credit: Instagram

Mourinho guided AS Roma to the Europa Conference title last season to become the first manager to win all three of the current European prizes.

Jose Mourinho has never needed much encouragement to boast about his coaching accomplishments but he has found a new way to brag about his trophy haul -- by getting a tattoo.

With the sleeve of his white T-shirt rolled back, Mourino showed off the artwork that now adorns his right upper arm - the Champions League cup sandwiched between the Europa League and Europa Conference League trophies.

Mourinho guided AS Roma to the Europa Conference title last season to become the first manager to win all three of the current European prizes.

Also Read
Women’s Euros: Five-star Sweden advances to quarters as set pieces sink Portugal

“This is my tattoo, the joy of the Roman people led me to do it,” the 59-year-old Portuguese said on Instagram.

“Then I thought about something special, something that would honour all the clubs where I won European competitions.

“At the same time, I wanted a unique tattoo, one that, so far, I am the only one who can have it.”

Mourinho won the Champions League twice with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010, the UEFA Cup with Porto in 2003, the Europa League with Manchester United in 2017 before completing the set in May.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us