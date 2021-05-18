Football Football Julian Draxler pens new three-year deal with PSG Draxler, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, has won three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups during his time at the Parc des Princes. Reuters 18 May, 2021 08:28 IST Draxler has scored four goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, and a total of 24 goals in 172 games during his time at the club. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 18 May, 2021 08:28 IST Julian Draxler has signed a three-year contract extension with Paris St Germain, the French club announced on Monday.The 27-year-old joined PSG from Wolfsburg in January 2017 and was approaching the final month of his deal before reaching a new agreement until June 30 2024.Draxler, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, has won three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups during his time at the Parc des Princes.READ: Euro squad: Italy names 33-man preliminary squad; uncapped Raspadori earns spot He missed almost two months through injury earlier this season but has featured regularly in the title run-in for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.The German has scored four goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, and a total of 24 goals in 172 games during his time at the club. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.