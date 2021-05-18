Julian Draxler pens new three-year deal with PSG

Julian Draxler has signed a three-year contract extension with Paris St Germain, the French club announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old joined PSG from Wolfsburg in January 2017 and was approaching the final month of his deal before reaching a new agreement until June 30 2024.

Draxler, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, has won three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups during his time at the Parc des Princes.

READ: Euro squad: Italy names 33-man preliminary squad; uncapped Raspadori earns spot

He missed almost two months through injury earlier this season but has featured regularly in the title run-in for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The German has scored four goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, and a total of 24 goals in 172 games during his time at the club.